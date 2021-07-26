KDF Soldiers on patrol
File | Nation Mdedia Group

News

Prime

Why more Kenyan youths are fleeing terror camps in Somalia

By  Farhiya Hussein  &  Siago Cece

The impression most people have of youths who travel to Somalia to join Al-Shabaab is that these young people voluntarily ask to be radicalised for religious or other purposes.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.