Bus driver Abdul Abdalla
Siago Cece | Nation Media Group

Lamu

Prime

‘Day armed Shabaab militants attacked bus I was driving’

By  Siago Cece  &  Farhiya Hussein

Mr Abdul Abdalla has been a bus driver plying the Lamu-Mombasa route for more than 12 years.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.