Lamu-Witu-Garsen road
Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

Lamu

Lamu’s ‘highways of death’ mellow into arteries of trade

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The militants capitalised on the poor state of the roads leading to Lamu, which made it impossible for drivers to speed.
  • The attacks saw dozens of civilians and security officers lose their lives at the hands of the militants.

Eight years ago, travelling on the Lamu-Witu-Garsen road was like dancing with death, or walking into a war zone.

