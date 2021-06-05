Two Al-Shabaab militants killed in Boni Forest

Boni Forest

Kenyan security officers comb Boni Forest in Lamu County for Al-Shabaab terrorists during the Linda Boni Operation.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Two Al-Shabaab militants were on Saturday killed by security agencies in the ongoing multi-agency Operation Linda Amani Boni in Boni Forest in Lamu.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mother of quintuplets leaves Kisii hospital

  2. Chinese nationals lose Sh6m in Kiambu

  3. Police teargas Kiunjuri and allies in Chogoria town

    Mwangi Kiunjuri

  4. Two Shabaab militants killed in Boni Forest

  5. Missing varsity student returns home

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.