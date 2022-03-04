Where super-wealthy Kenyans want to invest

Investment

The 2022 Knight Frank Wealth Report indicates that Kenyans with a net worth of more than Sh3.4billion prefer investing in the two sets of assets for long-term returns.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Data centres have been a magnet for investors amid an expected global boom in online services.
  • The Knight Frank report shows many rich Kenyans are seeking a second nationality to boost their access to markets.

Kenya’s super-wealthy plan to invest their fortunes in special homes for the elderly and data centres this year, a new survey shows.

