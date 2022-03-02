More Kenyans join dollar millionaires league, report shows

Andrew Shirley

Knight Frank’s Wealth Report Editor Andrew Shirley during the launch of the Wealth Report 2020 at a Nairobi hotel on March 4, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 2022 Knight Frank Wealth Report said 39 more Kenyans joined the rank of the world’s High Net Worth Individuals.
  • The study, however, revealed that two Kenyans last year dropped from the exclusive group of Ultra High Net-Worth Individuals.

The number of dollar millionaires in Kenya grew marginally to 3,362 last year, even as more than a quarter of them sought second citizenships, a new survey shows.

