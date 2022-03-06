Gift Emmanuel Masinde

‘Twitter love swindler’ Gift Emmanuel Masinde. 

| Pool

News

Prime

When Twitter love victims realised they had been defrauded

New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Seven strangers have come together and formed the ‘Co-wives’ WhatsApp group with the aim of seeking justice.
  • The women wired about Sh3.5 million to Emmanuel Gift Masinde after he made them believe he would marry them.

Nearly two weeks ago, on February 25, one of the victims of Mr Emmanuel Gift Masinde’s Twitter con-game felt she had had enough, and decided to expose his conniving ways.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.