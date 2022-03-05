Think you couldn't be duped by a love swindler? Think again

Think you couldn't be duped by a love swindler? Think again. Photo | Photosearch

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

We have these rules that we announce with bravado before the relationship – and then love comes to us, and all the rules fly out the window.

Anywhere you turn online lately, there’s a dumpster fire. Last week, it was our local Tinder Swindler. Did you read that story? This guy was dating 25 different women at the same time! All the while seeing them relatively often, sending them birthday messages and presents, having them visit him while hiding the other women’s cars in the basement…and borrowing money from each one to pacify another. It was a crazy love polygon to try and follow. Past a certain point, it wasn’t even ‘followable.’

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.