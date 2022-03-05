Gift Emmanuel Masinde

Kenyan ‘Twitter love swindler’ Gift Emmanuel Masinde. 

Twitter cheat who conned love-struck women out of Sh3.5m

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

What you need to know:

  • At least seven Kenyan women are ruing the loss of an estimated Sh3.5 million, and nursing broken hearts.
  • The seven victims have formed a WhatsApp Group named ‘Co-wives’ with an aim of getting their money back.

The alluring promises of tender romance, endless love, lifetime commitment, cute babies and a puppy named Jayden has left at least seven Kenyan women ruing the loss of an estimated Sh3.5 million, and nursing broken hearts.

