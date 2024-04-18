Wetang'ula warns MPs against berating Sh9bn Bunge Tower

Members of Parliament (MPs) criticising the new multi-billion shillings Bunge Tower have been told to desist or face disciplinary action before the Powers and Privileges Committee.

The powerful committee, chaired by the House Speaker, deals with members’ misconduct.

This emerged when National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, who also chairs the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), read the riot act in reaction to some members’ negative sentiments regarding the Bunge Tower set to be officially opened by President William Ruto on Friday.

Days after the Speaker informed members that the occupation of the building would be in phases, starting last Friday, members have registered their reservations, with some reluctant to relocate, saying the workmanship is substandard.

But Wetang’ula yesterday didn’t mince his words as he warned MPs who have been going to the press purring negative comments about the new building.

Responding to comments by Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi, who asked questions about the negative publicity that the new building has attracted in the media, Mr Wetang’ula said MPs have a choice to occupy the building or leave it to become one of the white elephant projects.

“We have been treated to fairly negative publicity highlighting very bad aspects of the project. Senator Cheraragei has spoken passionately about the status of the building and the institution of Parliament occupies a very unique place in this country,” noted Mr Wandayi.

“Parliament is just like Caesar’s wife and should be beyond reproach. We have an enormous responsibility of over-sighting not only the Executive but all other arms of government and agencies. With the execution of such an expensive project, Parliament must reclaim its rightful place.”

Mr Wandayi indicated that Senator Cherargei and the general public raised several questions, such as the certification of completion, the public health clean bill and whether the contractor did a wonderful job.

“Some questions apparently are asked by the MP. My dilemma as we await the official openings of the building is how to persuade the public and address their concern, about the efficacy of the Bunge Tower,” stated Mr Wandayi.

The Speaker acknowledged that the issues raised by Mr Wandayi are weighty and have not escaped his attention, adding that he has indeed seen and heard members pouring hate, anger and many negative sentiments about the building.

Pouring vitriol

“Those members pouring vitriol and negative comments about the building may find themselves before the Powers and Privileges Committee because they are speaking without facts,” warned Mr Wetang’ula.

The Powers and Privileges Committee is mandated to either its motion or a result of a complaint made by any person, inquire into the conduct of a member alleged to constitute a breach of privilege and report to the House its findings together with such recommendations as it considers appropriate.

The committee enforces the Codes of Conduct of MPs under Chapter Six of the Constitution, the Leadership and Integrity Act, the Public Officer Ethics Act and the Fourth Schedule of the Parliamentary Power and Privileges Act, and recommends necessary sanctions following a disciplinary hearing.

He told MPs to ignore the negative remarks and enjoy the new facility built using taxpayers’ money.

“Ignore the negative rejectionists in the streets of Nairobi about this building. We have put a digital library for you which will assist you to get all the books you want,” Mr Wetang’ula said.

Mr Wetang’ula also dismissed assertions by Cherargei, who had earlier raised several questions regarding the building.

At a press conference at Parliament Buildings, Senator Cherargei asked whether the Department of Public Works and Ministry of Health had passed the building safe for occupation.

Mystery of billions

"PSC should be taken to explain the mystery of billions surrounding the construction of Bunge Tower which has been a moving target and has taken all these years to be completed," Mr Cherargei said.

Mr Cherargei also pointed out that several construction works are incomplete, and the PSC is yet to get a certificate of completion for the building.

"It should be noted that despite the relocations currently taking place, several construction works on some floors are still ongoing or others visibility incomplete," he said.

Surprisingly, as the issue of cost featured, besides the inhabitable status, a quick comparison with similar tall buildings within Nairobi, for instance, the 32-storey Britam Tower in Upper Hill, was estimated to cost Sh 1.13 billion, completed in 2017.

Similarly, other similar-storey buildings in Nairobi are estimated to cost less than Sh5 billion.

The variation in the cost of the Bunge Towers from an estimated Sh5.9 million to Sh 9.2 billion has raised eyebrows among MPs demanding accountability.

Senator Cheragei argued that it would be a failure for legislators not to oversight their facility, yet it's their core mandate as they do to other arms of government.

However, Mr Wetang’ula told off the senator, saying: "Nobody owes him a certificate of completion of the building."

“The Ministry of Public Works or anybody does not owe the senator the certificate of completion,” Mr Wetang’ula said.

Very slow and stall

A section of MPs have complained that offices in the new building are too small, poorly ventilated and from the 21st floor the mobile phone network is unstable.

In addition, the elevators are very slow and stall at times.

Mr Wetang’ula dismissed the fears raised by MPs, pointing out that all five lifts meant to serve the lawmakers are working efficiently.

He said so far, 58 MPs have moved into the offices while others are in the process of taking up their offices.

President William Ruto will officially open the building on Friday for use by the members after 14 years of construction.

The project has been dogged by controversy ranging from delays in construction, cost variation and poor workmanship.

The building, put up by China Jiangxi International Company, was initially meant to cost Sh5.89 billion but was later revised to Sh7.1 billion and Sh225 million in interest on delayed payments.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah also weighed in on the cost of the complex, drawing a comparison with others in Nairobi some also funded by the Treasury.

He argues that the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Pension Tower is a 27-storey ultra-modern building that cost Sh2.49 billion, while the 28-storey Bunge Tower would cost a whopping Sh9.6 billion.

The construction of the building started in 2014 and was budgeted at Sh5.89 billion.

“This was revised to Sh 7.1 billion before being pushed to Sh9.6 billion. Article 227 of the constitution of Kenya provided for new standards for public procurement,” stated Omtatah on X, formerly Twitter.

He continued, “This article requires public procurement to be set in a manner that is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective.

Other buildings that have been compared to Bunge Tower include the UAP Old Mutual Tower, which was funded by private equity for Sh4 billion in 2015.