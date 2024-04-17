Bunge Towers

Bunge Tower of Babel: Uproar as MPs refuse to move into swanky multi-billion-shilling building

Bunge Towers in Nairobi County in this picture taken on April 10, 2024.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Samwel Owino  &  Collins Omulo

What you need to know:

  • The project has been dogged by controversy, ranging from delays in construction, cost variation and poor workmanship.
  • Built by China Jiangxi International Company, it was meant to cost Sh5.89 billion.
  • Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei also faulted the works, demanding that PSC makes public the certificate of completion.

