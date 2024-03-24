Raila Odinga holds a copy of a copy of Nadco report

Why Azimio is crying foul over ‘dirty tricks’ in Ruto, Raila Nadco report deal

Azimio leader Raila Odinga holds a copy of a copy of Nadco report flanked by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah and other leaders at Capital Hill. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Azimio and the government agreed on the drafting of nine bills arising from the Nadco report.
  • Azimio accuses Kenya Kwanza of failing to give implementation of Bomas report priority.

