David Maraga

Ruto, Raila Nadco Bill seeks to punish electoral offences, avoid another 'Maraga moment'

Chief Justice David Maraga (right) and his deputy Philomena Mwilu at the Supreme Court on November 14, 2017. The Maraga-led Supreme Court nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election and ordered a repeat vote.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moses Nyamori

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Bill spells out punishment for poll officials who deliberately delay to declare election outcomes.
  • Bill is sponsored by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa and his Minority counterpart Opiyo Wandayi.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Police in North Eastern take new path in terror war

    Kenya Defence Forces soldiers

  2. PREMIUM The responsibility of being Rwanda’s CEO

    Paul Kagame

  3. PREMIUM Robert Monda: The ‘David’ who slew ‘Goliath’ Nyachae in 2007

    Robert Monda

  4. PREMIUM How Ruto, Raila Bills will change politics

    Kalonzo Musyoka