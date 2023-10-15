Wetang'ula says resolutions of bipartisan committee will be endorsed by the House

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula on Sunday promised that the resolutions from the 10-member National Dialogue Committee will be unanimously passed and enacted by parliament.

Mr. Wetang’ula said he was impressed with the way the talks being held at Bomas of Kenya have been progressing. He assured Kenyans that the talks would successfully solve the political impasse between the opposition and the government after the 2022 General Elections.

“I want to assure Kenyans that those talking at Bomas will bring their report to me in Parliament. Whatever they agree is good for the country, I want to assure that these MPs will pass it,” said Mr. Wetang’ula.

He was speaking during a Church service in Chwele, Kabuchai Constituency Bungoma County. The Ford Kenya leader was accompanied by MPs from his party and other Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties.

“At Bomas, our mother Catherine Wambilyanga (Bungoma Women Representative) is representing us (Ford Kenya) in the discussions. We are praying that God guides them,” added Mr. Wetang’ula.

The Bi-Partisan talks between the opposition led by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and the government under the tutelage of Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa are expected to end within 60 days.

On Thursday last week, the two sides reached an agreement over the creation of the offices of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Leader of Opposition which were not among the contested issues at the start of the talks.

The committee is expected in the coming weeks to engage on contested issues like the reconstitution of the electoral and boundaries commission and Azimio la Umoja Coalition Party's demands for a forensic audit of the 2022 Presidential Elections as well as the high cost of living.

The Ford Kenya supremo also warned those who are warning Kenyans that the expected El Nino rains should instead tell Kenyans to use the rains well for more food production.

The Speaker also informed the residents of Chwele that the government had plans to construct a modern referral hospital in the Sichei area to enhance healthcare services and provide educational opportunities for institutions like Kibabii University, as well as create job opportunities.