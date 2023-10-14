ODM fires warning shot after Raila Turkana fiasco

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has fired a warning shot after its leader Raila Odinga was ‘humiliated’ at the Turkana Tourism and Cultural Festival in Lodwar on Friday.

The party stressed the need for mutual respect for leaders and divergent opinions, to allow free democratic space, otherwise “the culture of attack might take root across the country and degenerate into chaos.”

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna on Saturday said it was “bad manners” for Mr Odinga to be invited to the event addressed by President William Ruto on Thursday only to be undermined and denied a chance to address the gathering.

“It’s just bad manners. Raila did not invite himself to the Festival. He was invited officially. It is unAfrican to invite a guest to your house only to harangue him the way those Turkana leaders did,” Mr Sifuna said.

The irony, he noted, “is the event was a celebration of African culture! They ought to be ashamed of themselves.”

Trouble had started at Ekalees Center, the venue of the festival, when some Members of the County Assembly openly attacked Mr Odinga, whom they accused of failure to champion the political interests of the county.

Moments later, a section of the crowd charged forward, while demanding that Mr Odinga address them, as tension built up in the presence of Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai and other leaders.

Turkana Central MP Emathe Namuar (UDA) had declared that no one would be allowed to address the crowd.

“I can't allow chaotic political rallies that are usually associated with Nairobi to be held here," the MP said.

Guilt by association

ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire linked the verbal attack on Mr Odinga by the local leaders to national politics, accusing President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) of having a hand in the fiasco.

“It was intended to demean and embarrass our leader and reveals what UDA has in regards to multipartism. They don’t respect it and this is a clear revelation,” Mr Bosire said.

He went on: “The attack came barely a day after the president graced the occasion. We feel it was planned and intended to embarrass us but instead, it revealed that UDA does not respect democracy and its institutions.”

“As a party which pioneers democracy and practices it at all costs, we condemn this behaviour. We call UDA and in particular, its top leadership to come clean on this (incident).”

He warned that coming just a few days after President Ruto was in Mr Odinga’s Nyanza backyard where he received a rousing welcome, it painted a negative light in terms of the country’s respect for democracy.

“This is unfortunate and it's incumbent upon them to clear the air lest they set grounds for chaos, which will naturally arise from just such behaviour.”

“The President stayed in Nyanza for a whole week and was accorded dignity and respect. We were fully aware they were not serving our interest in our territory yet we treated them well to illustrate maturity in competition.”

“But what they have shown is regrettable and they must come clean on this because it’s proving what we have always said that they are keen on killing other parties, which is one of the items at Bomas talks. It sent a message that they don’t take the bipartisan talks seriously,” added the ODM Treasurer said there is a need to build democratic institutions and a culture that respects all leaders even if “you don’t subscribe to their views.”

He also accused Governor Lomorukai of having a hand in Mr Odinga’s humiliation in his county.

“That was a bad example. When we say leaders are bought, compromised to mess up their institutions, the governor of Turkana is a practical example, which is regrettable and most unfortunate.”

“ODM leader from Turkana including the governor should tell the country what happened, otherwise as a nation, we stand going down if the same top leadership that should respect the rule of law and growth of democratic institutions appear to compromise on their obligations.”

However, UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala steered clear on the matter when reached by Nation.

“It's now dawning on ODM that her lifespan is shortening by every tick of the clock. It is now obvious that they are gasping for oxygen on their death bed; and that is nature,” Mr Malala said.

Mr Odinga was accompanied by Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, Roots Party leader George Wajackoya, Usawa kwa Wote party leader Mwangi wa Iria, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, Turkana South MP Ariko Namoit, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and DAP-K Leader Eugene Wamalwa.

A section of the crowd blocked the motorcade demanding that Mr Odinga speak to them, but there was no public address system.

Mr Odinga later told journalists that he doesn’t need anybody’s invitation to visit Turkana County.

“I enjoy a lot of support here and therefore I don't need anyone's permission to visit the county. Turkana is part of Kenya and it is an act of impunity to deny me a chance to talk to the people who have been voting for me,” Odinga said.

