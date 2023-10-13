Chaos at Turkana festival as Raila is denied chance to speak

Chaos erupted in Lodwar town after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga was denied a chance to address the crowd in the presence of Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai.

Trouble started at Ekalees Center, the venue of the ongoing Turkana Tourism and Cultural Festival, when some members of County Assembly openly attacked Mr Odinga, whom they accused of failure to champion the political interests of the county.

Moments later, a section of the crowd charged forward, while demanding that Mr Odinga addresses them, as tension built up.

Turkana Central MP Emathe Namuar then took the microphone and declared that no one would be allowed to address the crowd.

“I can't allow chaotic political rallies that are usually associated with Nairobi to be held here," the MP said.

Mr Odinga was accompanied by Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, Roots Party leader George Wajackoya, Usawa kwa Wote party leader Mwangi wa Iria, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, Turkana South MP Ariko Namoit, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and DAP-K Leader Eugene Wamalwa.

A section of the crowd blocked the motorcade demanding that Mr Odinga speaks to them, but there was no public address system.

Mr Odinga later told journalists that he doesn't need anybody's invitation to visit Turkana County.

"I enjoy a lot of support here and therefore I don't need anyone's permission to visit the county. Turkana is part of Kenya and it is an act of impunity to deny me a chance to talk to the people who have been voting for me," Odinga said.

He termed the chaos as an act of political intolerance.

"I want to assure the people of Turkana that we will be coming back for a political rally," Mr Odinga said.

Mr Lomorukai said Mr Odinga was invited by Turkana South MP Ariko Namoit and his Turkana North counterpart Paul Nabuin who should have held the Azimio rally in their respective constituencies.

"He should have come just like any other Kenyan because there is no letter to show that I invited him," the governor said.

On his part, Mr Odinga said he came to Turkana because he embraced the festival since its inception.

"It is a very good cultural event because the East Africa region is the cradle of mankind," he said.

At the same time, Mr Odinga pointed out that despite Turkana's historic importance, the county has been marginalised by subsequent governments since Kenya's independence.