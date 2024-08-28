Weatherman: Expect short rains from October

The Kenya Meteorological Department (Met) has announced that the short rains are expected in different parts of the country from October to December.

Addressing journalists in Nakuru on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department Director David Gikungu, said that the western part of the country extending to the central parts of the Rift Valley will receive normal rainfall with a tendency towards above normal.

Mr Gikungu said that Eastern part and counties like Nairobi, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Muranga, Kiambu and Southern low lanes are expected to receive below normal rains.

In the Coastal counties, Mr Gikungu said that residents should expect depressed rainfall which translates to below average rainfall.

“The short rains season constitutes an important rainfall season in Kenya, particularly in Central and Eastern regions of the country. We are issuing it early as it serves as early warning for all users so that they have the whole of September to make arraignments,” he said.

He noted that the distribution of rainfall is expected to be poor across several parts which will be marked by prolonged dry spells and occasional isolated storms, even in regions where prediction indicates depressed rainfall.

He said that temperatures will be warmer than average across most of the parts of the country, except in a few areas in the Western sector where both maximum and minimum temperatures are anticipated to be normal.

Jane Njeri Reuben, an officer from the ministry of Agriculture and Livestock in the climate change unit, noted that the positive impact will be bountiful and more opportunities towards it for farmers.

She said that farmers in the Eastern region can take advantage of the depressed rainfall and plant short term crops.