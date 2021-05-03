Shopping basket
Pool

News

Prime

We can’t breathe: Kenyans choke under cost of living

By  Sylvania Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Essential food items like tomatoes and cooking oil are fast becoming luxury commodities.
  • The rise in the cost of basic commodities pushed inflation from 5.78 percent in February to 5.9 percent in March 2021.


Wangare Kang’ethe, a greengrocer in Nairobi’s sprawling Pipeline Estate, jokes that she is rich because her small kiosk is the only one selling healthy-looking tomatoes.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Sudan offers bounty on gangs attacking Kenyan, Ugandan drivers

  2. JSC picks William Ouko as Supreme Court judge

  3. Diplomats seek to promote Portuguese language in Africa

  4. Uhuru, Raila final appeal to MPs on BBI Bill

  5. Nigerian presidency raises alarm over plot to overthrow Buhari

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.