Prime

Most Kenyans think country headed in wrong direction, new poll shows

Angela Ambitho

Infotrack Managing Director Angela Ambitho at a past event.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Silas Apollo

What you need to know:

  • Infotrak poll shows that 65 per cent of Kenyans don’t approve of the direction the country is taking.
  • Move by government to lift the Covid-19 tax relief measures faulted.

Three in five Kenyans think the country is headed in the wrong direction. They  cite the high cost of living, unemployment and how the government has handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. ‘Black beauty’? Thanks, but I prefer my looks unqualified

  2. Ewaso Ng’iro stares at grim reality of drying up

  3. Cuba gets new leader as last Castro retires

  4. Kibwana changes tune on law reforms

  5. Report: France was 'blind' to Rwanda genocide

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.