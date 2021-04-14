More pain as petrol prices to hit historic high Wednesday
What you need to know:
Petrol prices will from midnight Wednesday increase to highest level in Kenya’s history on rising crude oil costs in what may further stoke public outrage over the high cost of living.
A brief from the energy regulator indicates that petrol will increase by Sh4.30 to Sh127.11 per litre in Nairobi while diesel is expected to rise from Sh107.66 to Sh109.96—the highest level since December 2018.