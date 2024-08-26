Warrant of arrest issued for Kware murder suspect Collins Jumaisi

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Collins Jumaisi, the main suspect of the Kware killings who is on the run following his escape from police custody.

The warrant of arrest was issued by Makadara Law Court Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi on Monday following an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga.

Jumaisi, who is the main suspect in the murders of at least six women, whose bodies were found dumped in Kware quarry in Embakasi, escaped from Nairobi's Gigiri Police Station on August 20, 2024.

He escaped along with 12 Eritreans who were being detained at the police station for illegal stay in the country.

At the same time, two suspects who are also linked to the Kware killings have been released on bond of Sh50,000 each.

The two, Amos Momanyi and Moses Ogembo, had been arraigned alongside Jumaisi.

The three suspects had appeared in the same court on August 16, 2024, when the police were allowed to detain keep them for seven days.

Lead investigator Corporal Pascal Bwana, who is attached at DCI Headquarters Homicide Division Unit, confirmed to the court that Jumaisi escaped from Gigiri Police Station on August 20, 2024, and is yet to be apprehended.

The officer further told the court that the police have submitted to the DPP duplicate files of the completed investigation for advice and further instructions.

Corporal Bwana told the court that they received a letter from the ODPP dated August 26, 2024 requiring the DCI officers investigating the case to appear before the court to relay information that they should be admitted to bond.

"I have directions from the ODPP directing that the two suspects be released on bond," he told the court.

The officer further stated that Momanyi and Ogembo are likely to testify as State witnesses whereas Jumaisi will be charged with murder.

The ODPP further requested the court to direct Momanyi and Ogembo to be reporting to the DCI Headquarters Homicide Division once after every two weeks.

The investigators sought to have the matter to be mentioned in a month’s time to give the investigating officers time to pursue Jumaisi and bring him to book.

Defence lawyer Sichangi Nyongesa for Momanyi and Ogembo did not object to the DPP’s plea to have his clients freed on bond.

"I appreciate the decision by the prosecution that my clients be released on bond," Nyongesa said.

He prayed for lenient bond terms, saying his clients have been in custody for more than a month. He further assured the court that he would ensure they present selves to the investigators whenever required.

The lawyer further pleaded with the court to order the release of the 118 phones and other items seized from Ogembo, saying they are not part of the investigations.

But Corporal Bwana told the court that the said phones are still under analysis and asked to be granted two weeks to complete the task.

In a brief ruling, the magistrate noted the letter from the DPP acceding to the release of the two suspects on bond besides other requests.

"I have noted the prayers by the prosecution to release the two suspects on bond and issue a warrant of arrest against Jumaisi,” Ms Gichobi stated.