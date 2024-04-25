William Ruto

Wage bill debate: No money for intern doctors, which way Ruto on CASs?

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in a group photo with the newly sworn-in Chief Administrative Secretaries at State House, Nairobi on March 23, 2023. 

Photo credit: File | PCS

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Cabinet approved a drastic reduction in the payment of intern doctors to Sh70,000 monthly down from Sh200,000.
  • A CAS shall also be eligible to a car loan of up to Sh8 million and a mortgage facility not exceeding Sh35 million.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Building material: Curse of cheap imports

  2. PREMIUM KDF chopper crash: Colonel Duncan Keitany's widow speaks out

    Norah Keitany

  3. PREMIUM MPs put KPC on spot over destroyed land sale papers

    Kenya Pipeline Company depot

  4. PREMIUM Knec to pilot first Grade 9 assessment before October

    CBC