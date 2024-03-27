William Ruto

Revealed: CASs, election losers, to earn more than MPs

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in a group photo with the newly sworn-in Chief Administrative Secretaries at State House, Nairobi on March 23, 2023. 

Photo credit: File | PCS

By  David Mwere

What you need to know:

  • The government is seeking legal grounding for the posts that the courts declared unconstitutional.
  • President Ruto had appointed 50 CASs in a move that was largely seen as rewarding his cronies.

