Video shows Pangani police officers executing suspected thugs

Officers from the Pangani Police Division are on the spot after a video emerged showing them executing two suspected criminals outside the station last night.

The officers, the Nation has established, belong to the infamous Pangani Six whose leader Ahmed Rashid was caught on camera a few years ago executing a suspect who had surrendered.

Last night, the officers arrested two suspected criminals that they claimed were part of a gang that had robbed a woman of her phone.

But instead of taking them into custody as required by the law they made them lie down on the road before they pumped bullets into their bodies.

But a police report by the officers about the incident says the opposite.

In the report, which the Nation has obtained, the officers told their superiors that they challenged the suspected criminals to surrender but they refused and shot at the officers, prompting a shootout. The incident happened at 12am on Saturday morning.

"This morning one Nimo Isaac Ali reported that while he was walking along Agoi road within Pangani shopping centre she was blocked by two motorcycles and robbed (of) a Samsung mobile phone S10 and gold earrings worth Sh100,000 by four robbers," says the report sent to police headquarters from Pangani.

"A crack team of officers drawn from Pangani Police Station and the DCI rushed to Pangani in search of the motorcycles," the report says.

The police said a patrol team spotted two of the suspected thugs on a motorcycle on Thika Road, prompting a chase that ended on Graffins Road, behind the Pangani Police Station.

"A serious shootout ensued and the officers managed to fatally injure two robbers," the police claim in their report, which according to a video that captured the drama, is a fabrication.

The video shows the two suspected robbers lying on the ground next to a white Toyota Probox surrounded by several officers. One of the officers then moves a short distance from the suspected thugs before firing two shots.