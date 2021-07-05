Police launch manhunt for man who shot two officers, woman

Quiver Lounge and Grill

Quiver Lounge and Grill as pictured on March 28, 2021. A man shot two policemen and a woman at the establishment on July 2, 2021.


By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

 Police in Nairobi have stepped up the hunt for a gunman who shot three people inside Quivers Lounge on Thika Road on Friday night. They say the man who shot two police officers and a woman is a civilian who is armed and dangerous.

