In the slums, death squads and killer police live cheek by jowl

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Pangani Six are a special team of police officers mandated to hunt criminals in Pangani, Eastleigh and Mathare.
  • According to Social Justice Centre’s Working Group, 54 youths have been killed extra-judicially in Mathare alone since the beginning of this year.


Everything happened so fast. Two men on a boda-boda drove quickly through several people waiting for matatus at the St Teresa’s stage in Eastleigh, Nairobi’s ‘Little Mogadishu’. As the motorbike split the crowd, the pillion passenger snatched the targeted phone and tried to escape.

