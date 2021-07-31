Ven Rose Okeno elected ACK's first female bishop

Rose Okeno

Ven Rose Okeno, the bishop-elect of Anglican Church of Kenya Diocese of Butere in Kakamega County yesterday after elections.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group
By  Justus Wanga  &  Benson Amadala

Venerable Rose Okeno yesterday became the first female bishop in the history of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) after she trounced two male competitors to be elected head of Butere Diocese.

