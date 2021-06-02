Anglican Church disowns pastor who officiated 'Holy Spirit wedding'

Mrs Elizabeth Nalem, who recently "wedded" the Holy Spirit. She now says she has received her first assignment from God.

  • Elizabeth Nalem stunned residents of Makutano Town last week when she dressed up in a white gown and called her friends and family to witness what she said was her marriage to the Holy Spirit.

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has disowned the pastor who officiated the ‘wedding’ between Ms Elizabeth Nalem, a resident of West Pokot County, and the Holy Spirit last week. 

