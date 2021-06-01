I’ve new orders from God, woman ‘wedded’ to Holy Spirit says

Elizabeth Nalem

Mrs Elizabeth Nalem, who recently "wedded" the Holy Spirit. She now says she has received her first assignment from God.

Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

A week after her bizarre ‘wedding’ to the Holy Spirit in Makutano town in West Pokot, Elizabeth Nalem now says she has received her first assignment from God.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Isiolo school closed for a year now reopened

  2. Woman ‘wedded’ to Holy Spirit speaks of new task

  3. Samburu pastoralists embrace mobile schooling

  4. Kabonokia members in Tharaka Nithi keep children off school

  5. Locals accuse KWS of grabbing land in Taita Taveta

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.