Varsity students to benefit from employability programme

Standard Chartered Bank has partnered with six universities in a bid to improve employability of graduates and increase their confidence and readiness in the job market.

The initiative done in partnership with Sightsavers and Light for the World is also working with a variety of employers under the banner “Kenya Business Disabilities Network”.

According to the lender’s head of sustainability and community engagement Ms Regina Mukiri, the institutions of higher learning include Maseno, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, United States International University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Zetech and Kenyatta University.

Dubbed ‘Futuremakers Inclusive Employability Programme’, the initiative aims at increasing the confidence of young people and developing their networks through career talks, employability skills training, mentoring and job shadowing.

“People with disabilities, particularly women, have lower chances of finding employment than their peers, because of discrimination and inaccessible workplaces,” she said.





To build highly inclusive societies, Ms Mukiri underlined the need to create employable opportunities for all, inclusive of those who are often overlooked or underserved due to structural barriers.

Through the programme, the Standard Chartered Bank, Sightsavers and Light for the World will not only strengthen the employability skill for students but also work with like-minded actors to provide occupational mentorship.





Ms Mukiri noted that the opportunities include internships, career talks and drills, apprenticeships, job shadowing and recruitment opportunities.

Maseno University Public Relations Director Dr Owen MacOnyango while expressing gratitude noted that the initiative is providing the students with an opportunity to have a feel of what employers expect.

“The training is coming in handy to address future preparedness of our students and ensuring that we are able to churn graduates who are best placed to address the myriad of issues in the job market,” he said.

The students were exposed to a pool of experts who included members of the board and executive committee of the Standard Chartered Bank who, among others, trained them on how to advance their business idea and innovation.