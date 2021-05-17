What to consider when choosing a university

Following the release of the 2020 KCSE results last week, the journey to join institutions of higher learning for the over 143,000 candidates who scored a mean grade of C+ (plus) and above has started.

Candidates and their parents and guardians are busy consulting on the most appropriate degree courses or programmes to pursue and the universities they wish to join.

This decision is critical and must, therefore, be made free of emotions or peer pressure.

The university one attends affects both their personal and professional life long after they have graduated, therefore, it is important that you make the right decision lest you live a life of regret thereafter.

Wide range of options

Kenya has 31 public chartered universities, seven public university constituent colleges, 20 private chartered universities, three private university constituent colleges and 13 private universities with letters of interim authority. The candidate has a wide range of options to choose from locally, as well as other higher learning institutions globally.

Matunguli Girls students listen to Staff of Africa Nazarene University during the 18th Nairobi International Education fair at the Sarit Centre Nairobi. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The Kenya Universities and College Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) places candidates under government sponsorship to different universities and colleges. The student is expected to make and/or revise their degree choices once KUCCPS makes the call.

The candidates and their parents or guardians must start gathering information immediately since they now have the KCSE grades. Given the many options available, there are several factors they must consider.

Geographical location

One such factor is the geographic location of the institution. It would help if you decided whether you want to join a university close or far away from your home. The security situation around the university should not be ignored. A candidate may also consider the climate around the location of the university.

In terms of the programmes on offer and the population, the size of the university will influence student choices. One needs to decide whether to join a large or small university as they all have their advantages and disadvantages.

Programmes on offer

Additionally, the courses or programmes offered by a university are key when filling the KUCCPS application. The more courses to choose from, the better as it makes it easier for a candidate to change from one programme or faculty to another if placed in one they do not wish to pursue.

Before making the choices, candidates should have adequate information on the options (majors and minors) offered, depending on their interest. One should, for instance, find out whether alternatives such as marketing, human resource management, finance and accounting are offered for students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in commerce.

It would be best if you were careful not to select universities that will force you to study electives or subject combinations you are not interested in. You need to find out if the university offers professional courses for the programme you want to pursue.

Quality of teaching

A key factor that you should consider is the quality of teaching and research at a university. This is easy to establish from data on universities ranking and the graduate’s employability, and it forms the reputation of a university. What is the university known for in the marketplace? What comes to the mind of employers when the university is mentioned? How do the students in the university behave? What kind of customer service do stakeholders receive? All this contributes to the brand and the reputation of the university.

Mercy Akinyi (right) of Presbyterian University speaks to Doreen Kathure on her course option during the My Network Tertiary Education and Careers Fair at the KICC grounds on January 26, 2019. Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

You also need to ask questions such as: What are the completion rates at the university? How many years do students take to graduate? If you join the university in 2021 for a four or five-year programme, will you graduate on time? What is the class size? What is the lecturer-student ratio? Are the lecturers accessible? How qualified are the lecturers? Are there educational trips to organisations in your line of study?

The answers to some of these questions will help a candidate in choosing their preferred university. The facilities and amenities available at a university are a crucial consideration when making your choice. You do not want to join a university that, for instance, has no laboratories, yet you are pursuing an IT or science-oriented course that will involve a lot of practical lessons in a lab.

Cost and ease of transport

Accommodation facilities, as well as other recreational amenities, should influence your choice of university. Accommodation on and off-campus, events in the university, and co-curricular activities constitute the campus environment. These make student life exciting and contribute to their well-being.

In making your choice factor in the cost of living. Consider the cost and ease of transport to and from home, cost of housing and even food.

You should also find out if there are available career and counselling departments at the universities. Further, find out if the university holds a career and open days to link the students with the industry.