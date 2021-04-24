Interested in studying in the US?

INTO University Partnerships will be hosting a US Open Doors Week virtually from Monday, April 26, to May 2, 2021.

The event will kick off with an interactive educational fair on the first day, and during the week, you can attend sessions covering everything from industry-led programmes to how to start your career in the US.

US University Virtual Fair

Why study in the US?

The US is the number one study destination for foreign students. The nation offers academic excellence and cultural diversity.

The US offers a diverse and flexible education opportunity. You can tailor your degree study by combining general courses with field-specific classes.

The US has invested heavily in technological advancement. You will get access to the most up-to-date technologies and resources.

The US provides an environment conducive for research and presents a good mix of theoretical and practical studying.

There are internship opportunities. You can take advantage of optical practical training (OPT) and circular practical training (CPT) opportunities that will prepare you for the working world.

Experience a new culture

America is vast and multi-cultural, making it a natural melting pot of foreign students. Living here, you will be integrated into a diverse and hospitable community and have the chance to explore a new culture while meeting people from all over the world.

From the vibrant cities of the East Coast to the laid-back vibes of the West Coast, there are endless ways you can experience American diversity.

Entertainment, landscapes and great food make the US a great travel destination. Discover a multi-cultural history through museums, iconic architecture and famous cities.

What should you expect at our US Open Doors Week?

The following universities will be a part of the event and look forward to having you:

Oregon State University

University of South Florida

George Mason University

Drew University

Saint Louis University

The University of Alabama at Birmingham

Suffolk University

Illinois State University

Hofstra University

Colorado State University

The University of Arizona.

The US Open Doors Week will offer sessions led by INTO and our 11 US university partners. Additionally, we have collaborated with external speakers to share their expertise and provide you with valuable information. Our goal is to give you the tools to help you learn more about studying in the US and find the university that fits your needs.

Don’t miss out on the following sessions:

Virtual fair on Monday April 26 from 4pm to 9am+1 (next day) East African Time. You will have the opportunity to speak to higher education experts and university representatives from 11 US leading universities. #GOINTOUS2021

Kathryn Strong, a Visa Policy Analyst from the US Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs, will do a presentation about US General Immigration and Student Visa . It will not be possible to record this session. Make sure to attend live so that you don’t miss out on her expertise.

. It will not be possible to record this session. Make sure to attend live so that you don’t miss out on her expertise. Sharon Sundue, the Executive Director of INTO Drew University and Vice-President for Academic Affairs with INTO North America, will present on “Undergraduate Transfer Programme in the US” .

. Other sessions include programme information, student panels, OPT and CPT explained, virtual campus tours, general university information and more.

Visit go.intostudy.com/gointous2021to register your interest and get your details on how to access our event. Once registered, make sure to bookmark the sessions you plan to attend and enable push notifications on your mobile for gentle reminders. See you at US Open Doors Week starting on April 26! #GOINTOUS2021.

About INTO, the international study specialists

INTO helps thousands of students from around the world every year to achieve their dream of studying abroad in the UK, US and China. We work with universities to create specialist programmes designed specifically for foreign students.

We offer exceptional support services before, during and after your studies, so you can concentrate on your success story while we taking care of the practicalities. You’re guaranteed a great overseas study experience with INTO.