Zetech bets on collaboration to promote work readiness of its graduates

Zetech University has enriched its graduate preparation programme by investing in relevant partnerships to prepare trainees for the real world.

Balancing its rich academic experience with suitable industry exposure, the university has increased efforts to produce marketable graduates. In so doing, it helps to reduce the high rate of unemployment in the country.

Recent data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows Kenya’s unemployment rate has doubled to 10.4 percent from 5.2 percent in 2019.

Through expansion of its partnerships portfolio to onboard stakeholders across different industries, including Standard Chartered Bank, The African Centre for Women, Information and Communications Technology, Samchi Group and data-driven firms Tisini and Cemes Limited, the university aims to promote academics, entrepreneurship and talent development by working with like-minded firms to grant students internships, industry attachment and job shadowing opportunities to enable them learn from those on ground, and thrive.

“Collaborations between universities and industry have given life to the development of marketable graduates who can add value and advance the efforts of the private and public sector. As a university, we are collaborating with progressive organisations to mentor our students and ensure our training is relevant and current. Moreover, the increased focus on technology and mandatory entrepreneurship classes, coupled with industry exposure, give our students the skills to excel in any kind of work environment,” says Vice-Chancellor Prof Njenga Munene.

He adds that these linkages serve to broaden the students’ minds on opportunities they can create and take advantage of, before and after they graduate as well as provide a platform where they can learn soft skills such as discipline, communication and time management.

Releasing thousands of students to the market every year, the university is confident that developing holistic trainees will translate to more efficient enterprises and a more steadfast economy.