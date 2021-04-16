Zetech bets on collaboration to promote work readiness of its graduates

Zetech University Vice-Chancellor Professor Njenga Munene (second right) and the DVC in charge of Academics, Research, Extension and Student Affairs, Dr Alice Njuguna (right),  with Samch Group Limited CEO Dr Esther Muchemi (second left) and General Manager Wanjiku Muchemi (left), after signing an MoU to ensure students secure internship and job opportunities. 

Photo credit: Zetech University

Zetech University has enriched its graduate preparation programme by investing in relevant partnerships to prepare trainees for the real world.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.