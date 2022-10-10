Utamaduni or Huduma Day? Confusion reigns over Oct 10 holiday

Kenyans are celebrating October 10 holiday amid confusion as to whether it is Moi Day, Huduma Day or Utamaduni day.

The confusion started last Friday when, the outgoing Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i announced Monday 10 as a Public Holiday through a Gazette Notice, naming it Utamaduni Day.

“It is hereby notified that Monday, 10th October 2022 will be a public holiday (Utamaduni Day),” Dr Matiang’i said.

The situation was compounded when some leaders through their posts on social media wished Kenyans a happy Utamaduni Day while others referred to it as Huduma Day.

But where are Kenyans getting the term Huduma Day?

On December 19, 2019, the cabinet of former president Uhuru Kenyatta approved the renaming of Moi Day to Huduma Day, and also proposed to amend the Public Holidays Act (Cap 109), renaming Boxing Day, which falls on December 26, to Utamaduni Day.

The Cabinet changes were subject to approval by the Parliament. That was not done.

Instead, in December 2020, MPs passed the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, 2020 renaming Moi Day to Utamaduni Day.

Miscellaneous Amendments Bills are usually omnibus amendments sponsored by the State Law Officer (Attorney General) to clean up existing Acts.

It was first celebrated in 2021 after being gazetted by Dr Matiang’i.

December 26, which is Boxing Day, was not renamed since it is internationally recognised.

“This was in line with the provision of Sections 2 and 4 of the Public Holidays Act (Cap 110). It is hereby confirmed that 11th October 2021 will be a Public Holiday, by dint of Utamaduni Day falling on Sunday 10th October 2021,” Dr Matiang’i said in 2021.

Through her post on Twitter, First Lady Rachel Ruto wished Kenyans a happy Huduma Day.