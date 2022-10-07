Monday is a public holiday to celebrate Utamaduni Day - Matiang'i

The Ministry of Interior has reminded Kenyans that Monday, October 10, is a public holiday to mark Utamaduni Day.

"All citizens are reminded to honour the day by recognising and celebrating the rich cultural diversity of Kenya in a manner that promotes out unity, national cohesion and economic progress," a statement by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i reads in part.

Utamaduni day is observed on October 10 every year to celebrate the country's rich cultural diversity and heritage.

Previously, the day was marked as Moi Day in honour of the late President Daniel Moi as a mark of his ascention to power in 1978 following the death of the founding president, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.