State declares Monday public holiday to mark Utamaduni Day

Utamaduni Day

A traditional dance performance at the Bomas of Kenya during the 2019 Utamaduni Day. The government has declared Monday, October 11, 2021 a public holiday to celebrate Utamaduni Day which falls on Sunday.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

The government has declared Monday, October 11, 2021 a public holiday.

