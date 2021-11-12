US top diplomat Blinken to visit Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal

Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Photo credit: Jacquelyn Martin | Pool | AFP

By  Nation Reporter

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to three African countries next week, the State Department said on Thursday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.