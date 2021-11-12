US top diplomat Blinken to visit Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to three African countries next week, the State Department said on Thursday.
In Nairobi on Monday, Blinken will meet with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Foreign Affairs Minister Raychelle Omamo.
Among the subjects on the agenda will be "addressing regional security issues such as Ethiopia, Somalia, and Sudan, improving clean energy access, protecting the environment" as well as ending the coronavirus pandemic, a statement said.
In April, Blinken virtually visited Kenya and Nigeria and also engaged with young people from across the continent.