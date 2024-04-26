Breaking News: At least 10 feared to have drowned in Makueni river
Bomas of Kenya CEO Peter Gitaa Koria to be charged over Sh8.5m tender fraud
Suspended Bomas of Kenya CEO Peter Gitaa Koria has been arrested after the Director of Public Prosecutions agreed with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission's recommendations to charge him with procurement fraud to the tune of Sh8,587,831.
Confirming the arrest, EACC spokesperson Eric Ngumbi said the suspect was being held at the EACC Integrity Centre Police Station and will be arraigned on Monday.
On April 18, Justice Nduma Nderi overturned Gitaa's suspension and reinstated him.
He was among 74 public officers, including CEOs, who were suspended from office on the recommendation of the EACC to the Head of Public Service in November 2023.