War on corruption: President Ruto's delicate political balancing act

President William Ruto is walking a political tightrope in the fight against graft as he confronts the fact that members of his inner political circle have been dragged into the maelstrom of corruption.

The Kenya Kwanza administration is embroiled in yet another graft allegation involving a shadowy Sh17 billion oil deal. The president faces a delicate balancing act in his bid to stem the tide.

On Monday, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga stepped up pressure on President Ruto to crack the whip on his ministers over their alleged roles in the controversial oil deal.

The former Prime Minister not only called for the resignation of Prof Njuguna Ndung'u (National Treasury and Economic Planning) and Davis Chirchir (Energy and Petroleum) over the inter-governmental fuel saga, but also for their prosecution.

“CSs Davis Chirchir and Njuguna Ndung’u have gone against the constitution, committed criminal offences, and abused office. They must not only resign but also be prosecuted,” said Mr Odinga.

He said he had evidence linking the two to the illegal withdrawal of Sh42.97 billion from the Consolidated Fund without parliamentary approval.

Mr Odinga claimed that the oil deal was a sham that only benefited a few individuals and cartels at the expense of the public.

Mr Chirchir, a close ally of Dr Ruto, has been implicated in other scandals in which he has denied involvement. In the immediate past regime of President Uhuru Kenyatta, he was forced out in early 2015 along with four colleagues: Felix Koskei (Agriculture), Michael Kamau (Transport) and Kazungu Kambi (Labour).

Mr Chirchir was on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission's 175-strong 'List of Shame', which was submitted as an annex to three reports presented to the two Houses of Parliament by the President as part of his State of the Nation Address.

Just last week, President Ruto's Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Mr Koskei, ordered the suspension of five CEOs for alleged corruption and procurement irregularities in their parastatals.

Past ghost catching up with him

He also ordered the suspension of 67 police officers and an accountant at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA).

The six executives were Fredrick Mwamati (Tanathi Water Works Development Agency), Stephen Ogenga (director-general National Industrial Training Authority), Stanvas Ong’alo (acting DG, National Museums of Kenya), Benjamin Kai Chilumo (CEO, Huduma Centre Secretariat), Peter Gitaa Koria (CEO, Bomas of Kenya) and Anthony Wamukota (GM, Design & Construction, KETRACO).

But just like Chirchir’s past ghost catching up with him, Prof Ndung’u also survived MPs’ scrutiny when they ignored a report of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) then chaired by Sen. Boni Khalwale that indicted him over the sale of Laico Regency, then Grand Regency Hotel, in a backfired Government-to-Government deal, when he served as Central Bank of Kenya governor.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u (left) and his Energy counterpart Davis Chirchir (right) when they received two petroleum vessels at the Port of Mombasa on May 11. Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

The development comes after the President warned ministries and state departments against corruption, saying that misconduct and graft will be dealt with ruthlessly, expeditiously and with finality.

In his State of the Nation address on November 9, the Head of State termed corruption, wastage, inefficiency, and negligence serious threats to the country’s transformation agenda and unacceptable practices with no place in Kenya.

Dealt with ruthlessly

“I have given my assurance to the people of Kenya that cases of misconduct and corruption shall be dealt with ruthlessly, expeditiously and with finality,” he said.

Dr Ruto also asked the MPs to hasten passage of the Assets Declaration and Conflict of Interest Bill, which he said, will further tighten the anti-corruption policy framework and eliminate space available to those wanting to steal public money.

However, the Head of State has been fighting claims of the existence of shadowy “senior government officials” providing political cover for such deals.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtata presented evidence of a government withdrawal of Sh17.22 billion from the Consolidated Fund in June 2023, to subsidise “private financial enterprises.”

The senator’s assertion was supported by Mr Odinga who said that he suspects that the money was linked to the Sh17 billion worth of diesel that was disputed by a woman named Anne Njeri Njoroge and the two CSs.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said the President has made it clear that the fight against corruption is on, calling for the opposition to avoid using political statements to settle political scores.

War against graft

He cited last week’s suspension of six senior officers in the government over alleged corruption as a sign that President Ruto will spare no one in the war against graft.

“The President is committed but that does not mean that someone comes with political statements to score political wins,” said Mr Cherargei.

“We should allow the relevant agencies to do their jobs because you cannot use political statements to convict anyone. They must allow proper investigations and course of law to take place,” he added.

When the President assumed office last year, he vowed to bring change and tackle the challenges that plagued the previous regime with corruption being top of the agenda.

However, graft has rocked the nascent administration with the Sh3.7 billion the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) scandal for treated mosquito bed nets being the first.

Later, there was the Sh10.2 billion tender to supply fertiliser to Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) awarded to Mashambani Farm Inputs Eldoret Ltd.

There was also the multi-billion-shilling edible oil scandal where several companies were single-sourced to import 125,000 metric tonnes of edible oil against the procurement laws.

In May 2023, a poisonous sugar scandal also rocked the regime where 20,000 bags of 50 kg each of toxic sugar were irregularly released for public consumption, resulting in a purge that saw 27 state officials from 11 government agencies suspended and nine key suspects arrested.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi argued that the appointments made by the Kenya Kwanza government have encouraged corruption in the country, claiming that individuals embroiled in graft work closely with the President.

He pointed out that the Head of State made appointments to government jobs, even whitewashing individuals who were battling corruption cases without being cleared in court.

“Some of the people who are allegedly involved in this sugar scandal and even Kemsa were seated behind him,” Mr Osotsi alleged.

A January report by Transparency International Kenya faulted the current regime, saying it has not yet lived up to its billing in fighting against corruption.

The report said the Kenya Kwanza government has in several instances disregarded the leadership and integrity standards set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution by appointing into public office individuals who are under investigation or have been charged with criminal cases, economic crimes and corruption.

Nonetheless, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi defended the government, saying they are determined to slay the dragon of impunity, greed and corruption.