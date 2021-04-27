US pleads with Kenya against closure of Kakuma, Dadaab refugee camps

Kakuma 1 Refugee Camp

Kakuma 1 Refugee Camp, located along Kenya's border with Somalia, as pictured on June 10, 2018. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo  &  Mary Wambui

What you need to know:

  • In a virtual meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Mr Blinken reiterated his government’s support for Kenya’s refugee protection, security and health.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday implored Kenya to relax its planned closure of refugee camps even as Washington promised more funding to help those fleeing trouble in the region.

