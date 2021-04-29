Kenya may get share of 60 million doses of US vaccine

By  PAMELLA SITTONI

What you need to know:

  • Kenya is among countries experiencing a serious shortage of the AstraZeneca vaccine following India’s ban on exports. 
  • The decision to share the vaccines was announced by the White House on Monday.

Kenya will have to wait a little longer, like other vaccine deficient countries across the world, to know whether it will be a beneficiary of a donation of some 60 million doses of AstraZeneca jabs from the United States government.

