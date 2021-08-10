Al-Shabaab fighters
File | AFP

News

Prime

US sanctions Shabaab leader blamed for Kenyan attacks

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

Former al-Shabaab senior spokesperson Ali Mohammed Rage alias Ali Dheere’s name has been included in the United States’ Specially Designated Global Terrorists list.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.