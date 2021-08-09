Shabaab free miraa drivers abducted along Wajir-Garissa border

A vehicle being loaded with miraa in Maua town.Two miraa drivers reportedly abducted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants along the Wajir-Garissa border five days ago have been released.

Photo credit: Chrales Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

