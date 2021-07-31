Four footballers killed in Somalia blast

Soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia during their patrol in Kismayu, Somalia, on October 12, 2013.

logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Four local footballers in Somalia were killed when a powerful explosion ripped through their bus on Friday in what the country's president branded a "barbaric terror attack".

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.