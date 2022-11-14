US offers Sh1.2bn each for information on Shabaab leaders

The US State Department has offered a $10 million (Sh1.2 billion) reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of three al-Shabaab leaders, bringing the total reward value to Sh3.6 billion.

An additional Sh1.2 billion has been offered for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of the Somalia-based terror group.

"The US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, which is administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, is increasing its reward offers to up to $10 million each for information leading to the identification or location of al-Shabaab key leaders Ahmed Diriye, Mahad Karate, and Jehad Mostafa," the government agency said in a statement on Monday.

REWARD! 💰Up to $10M for information on al-Shabaab's illicit financial activities. Help us disrupt its financial networks and stop terrorist attacks - SEND US A TIP! pic.twitter.com/mRYBVLeIZj — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) November 14, 2022

Mr Diriye, al-Shabaab’s emir since September 2014, is linked to the 2020 attack on Camp Simba in Manda Bay that killed one American soldier and two US contractors. Mr Karate is al-Shabaab’s second or shadow deputy emir, and maintains some command responsibility over Amniyat, al-Shabaab’s intelligence and security wing, the US said.

According to the FBI, Mr Mostafa is the highest-ranking terrorist with US citizenship fighting overseas.

The US embassy in Nairobi says the three are responsible for numerous terrorist attacks in Somalia, Kenya and neighbouring countries.

"Jehad Mostafa is a former resident of California. Mostafa has served as a military instructor at al-Shabaab training camps, a leader of foreign fighters, a leader in al-Shabaab’s media wing, an intermediary between al-Shabaab and other terrorist organizations, and a leader in al-Shabaab’s use of explosives in terrorist attacks," the embassy said.

It added: "In December 2019, he was indicted in federal court on charges of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, conspiring to provide material support to al-Shabaab, and providing material support to al-Shabaab."