Biden to send troops to Kenya as US boosts war on Al-Shabaab

US marine

A US marine with Kenyan troops in December 2002 during joint training in Manda Bay, Lamu.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The special operations forces are expected to collaborate with the Kenyan military in combating the Somali militants.
  • Al-Shabaab has been attacking Somali government and military targets but occasionally launches high-profile assaults in neighbouring states.


US President Joe Biden has announced the deployment of American special troops to Kenya to help in the region's counter-terrorism efforts.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Zimbabwe imposes lockdown in 2 more districts

  2. PRIME Inside William Ruto’s ‘ground game’

  3. Controversy hangs over Khan at ICC

  4. PRIME Treasury understates debt by Sh609bn in new budget

  5. Linturi allowed limited access to Runda home

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.