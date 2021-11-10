Agnes Wanjiru murder nanyuki

Agnes Wanjiru, who was found dead in 2012 after she went missing. 

| Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

UK law firm to sue British army over Agnes Wanjiru murder cover-up

By  Nicholas Komu  &  James Murimi

The family of Agnes Wanjiru has instructed the renowned law firm Leigh Day to sue the British Ministry of Defence over the alleged cover-up of her murder at the hands of soldiers training in Nanyuki nine years ago.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.