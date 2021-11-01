Agnes Wanjiru relatives
Agnes Wanjiru murder: Britain accuses Kenya police of slow action

By  Mary Wambui

What you need to know:

  • UK’s Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace, said Kenyan police only made a formal request for DNA samples this week.
  • He added that the Royal Military Police is in daily contact with its Kenyan counterpart and assisting with lines of inquiry in the UK.

Britain has accused Kenyan police of sluggish investigations into the killing of a woman in Laikipia in 2012.

