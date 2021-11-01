IG Mutyambai reopens Agnes Wanjiru murder case

Agnes Wanjiru.

Agnes Wanjiru, who was found dead in 2012 after she went missing.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter  &  Mary Wambui

What you need to know:

  • She was killed at a resort in Nanyuki, Laikipia County in 2012.  

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered DCI detectives to reopen the case looking into the murder of Agnes Wanjiru.

