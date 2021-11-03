UK Minister for Armed Forces James Heappey nanyuki agnes wanjiru

UK Minister for Armed Forces James Heappey addresses a press conference at the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (Batuk) Nyati Barracks in Nanyuki town on November 3, 2021.

| Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Laikipia

Prime

Agnes Wanjiru murder: UK says willing to extradite soldiers

By  Nicholas Komu

The UK government is willing to allow extradition of suspects implicated in the murder of Agnes Wanjiru nine years ago. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.